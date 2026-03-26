EUMAM MOZ and the Embassy of Sweden host roundtable on Women’s Rights

The European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ), in cooperation with the Embassy of Sweden in Maputo, hosted today, 26 March, a roundtable entitled “Advancing Women’s Rights, Protection, and Gender-Responsive Security in Mozambique in Mozambique.”

The roundtable organized as part of Women’s Month in Mozambique aimed at deepen a shared understanding of how women’s rights intersect with human rights, national security, and community resilience in Mozambique. The participants sought to examine the impacts of conflict, violent extremism, and climate shocks on women and girls, particularly in the northern region of the country. In parallel, it aimed to strengthen coordination and dialogue among military actors, civilian institutions, and international partners in the field of gender-responsive protection and peacebuilding.

During the initiative, practical actions to promote women’s participation in security, peace, and recovery initiatives were identified, culminating in the formulation of concrete recommendations aligned with the International Women’s Day, celebrated on 8th 2026 theme: “Rights, Justice and Action for All Women and Girls.”

Participants included personnel from the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM), representatives from various European Union Member States, United Nations agencies, and Civil Society Organisations, including women-led organisations.

EUMAM MOZ was represented by Lieutenant Colonel Dominik Horn, Gender Advisor, accompanied by members of the Mission, and the Embassy of Sweden, by its Ambassador Andrés Jato, thereby reinforcing the European Union’s commitment to integrating a gender perspective into its activities.

EUMAM MOZ continues to operate in full compliance with International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law, contributing to the strengthening of the capabilities of FADM and to the promotion of stability and security, particularly in the province of Cabo Delgado.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique / Press Release