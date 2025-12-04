EU removes Mozambique and five other African countries from ‘high-risk’ jurisdiction list

The European Commission has today removed Mozambique from the European Union’s list of high-risk jurisdictions with strategic deficiencies in combating financial crime, where it had been included since 2023, following an update from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“The European Commission today updated its list of high-risk jurisdictions presenting strategic deficiencies in their national anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regimes,” the institution announced in a statement.

Alongside Mozambique, other jurisdictions removed from the list include Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania.

Mozambique had been on the list since March 2023.

The EU has also added new jurisdictions to the list, such as Bolivia and the British Virgin Islands.

This update follows decisions taken by the FATF and its list of ‘Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring’ (‘grey list’), following its plenary meetings in June and October 2025.

EU entities subject to the AML directive are required to apply enhanced scrutiny to transactions involving countries on the list, aiming to protect the integrity of the EU’s financial system.

The Commission emphasised that it remains closely involved in monitoring the progress of listed jurisdictions, supporting them in fully implementing their respective action plans agreed with the FATF.

Article 9 of the EU’s fourth Anti-Money Laundering Directive mandates regular updates of the list of high-risk third-country jurisdictions by the Commission. The update takes the form of a delegated regulation, which will enter into force after scrutiny and non-objection by the European Parliament and the Council within one month, a period that may be extended by an additional month.

Source: Lusa / European Commission Directorate-General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union