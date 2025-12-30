EU Mission trained 800 Mozambican soldiers in 2025

The European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) trained about 800 Mozambican soldiers in 2025.

According to a release published in Monday’s issue of the independent daily “O Pais”, there were 36 training programmes during the year.

These covered areas such as Command and Control, Logistics, Training of Trainers for Rapid Reaction Forces, Maintenance and Transport, Leadership, Military Pedagogy, Civil-Military Cooperation, Strategic Communications, and Institutional Advice for the General Staff Headquarters.

“In 2025”, added the release, “essential programmes were also launched to guarantee logistical sustainability of the resources made available under the European Peace Facility (EPF)”.

EUMAM MOZ is a non-executive programme with the purpose of assisting the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) in developing capacities to ensure that they can implement and sustain the cycle of operational employment of the Rapid Reaction Forces, thus contributing to the stability and development of Cabo Delgado project, with regard to human rights and international humanitarian law.

EUMAM MOZ is commanded by a commodore from the Portuguese navy, Cesar Pires Correia, and has 83 soldiers of 12 nationalities. Its mandate runs until June 2026.

