EU has provided €250m to northern Mozambique since 2019, including €95m for Cabo Delgado

The European Union (EU) has made available, since 2019, around €250 million for northern Mozambique, of which €95 million was allocated to Cabo Delgado, a province affected by armed violence, announced on Thursday Ambassador Antonino Maggiore.

“We have a very strong commitment to our integrated approach combining humanitarian aid, support for security, and development,” said the EU Ambassador to Mozambique, Antonino Maggiore.

The diplomat was speaking yesterday in Pemba, the provincial capital of Cabo Delgado, during the Third Partnership Dialogue between the Government of Mozambique and the European Union, which aims to “strengthen Mozambican-European political, economic and social cooperation,” an event co-chaired by the Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Maria dos Santos Lucas.

The EU allocated the funds to support development in northern Mozambique, as well as to serve humanitarian assistance, social projects, support for local organisations, and job creation in the region.

The €250 million was destined for Nampula, Niassa, and Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique, provinces which also received €375 million made available by EU member states since 2019, the organisation told Lusa.

“In 2024 and 2025, the EU allocated a total of €39 million to respond to humanitarian needs in Mozambique, focusing on access to food, water and sanitation, housing, health and nutrition, as well as protection services, including emergency education for displaced children in Cabo Delgado,” the EU stated.

The Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation highlighted the gains the country has achieved through cooperation with the European Union.

“These interactions, conducted within the framework of the Mozambique-European Union partnership, have allowed us to deepen cooperation in strategic areas such as peace and security, economic and sustainable development, renewable energies, private investment, and institutional capacity building,” said Maria dos Santos Lucas.

During the dialogue session, Mozambique and the EU exchanged information and perspectives on the political, economic, and social situation of this African country, as well as the process of reviewing the mandate of the Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM Mozambique), with Mozambique expressing “expectations for its continuation.”

“Mozambique and the European Union also discussed the situation in Cabo Delgado, agreeing on the need for a comprehensive approach that integrates the dimensions of security, development, and humanitarian assistance, to address the deep needs of the population,” read a joint communiqué sent to the media.

The province of Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique, rich in gas, has been the target of extremist attacks for eight years, with the first attack recorded on 5 October 2017, in the district of Mocímboa da Praia.

According to the latest report from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), of the 2,236 violent events recorded since 2017, a total of 2,061 involved elements associated with the Islamic State of Mozambique (ISM).

These attacks have caused 6,659 deaths in just over eight years, the new tally reports, including 18 victims recorded in less than two weeks in October.