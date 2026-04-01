EU announces a further $2.3 million in humanitarian aid for Cuba

The European Commission has released a further 2 million euros ($2.3 million) in ‌aid for Cuba, it said on Wednesday, to ‌tackle what it described as worsening humanitarian conditions in the ​country.

The U.S. cut off Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba after toppling Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January

This has resulted in an energy crisis in Cuba ‌and blackouts across the ⁠country, whose population stands at 10 million. Cuban health officials say the crisis has ⁠increased the mortality risk for Cuban cancer patients, especially children.

“The EU stands with the people of Cuba in their hour ​of need. After ​Hurricane Melissa, we were ​there. And today, we ‌are stepping up again with €2 million in humanitarian aid to help deliver food and safe drinking water to those who need it most. In a country facing an energy crisis and growing shortages, this support will help keep ‌life-saving aid flowing to up ​to two million people in need,” ​said Hadja Lahbib, ​EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, in a statement. *

On March 31, a Russian-flagged ​tanker carrying ​some700,000 barrels of crude docked in Cuba’s Matanzas oil terminal, shipping data showed, marking the first significant ​oil delivery to the ‌island since U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration cut ​off its fuel supply.

Source: Reuters