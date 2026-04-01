EU announces a further $2.3 million in humanitarian aid for Cuba

The European Commission has released a further 2 million euros ($2.3 million) in aid for Cuba, it said on Wednesday, to tackle what it described as worsening humanitarian conditions in the country.
The U.S. cut off Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba after toppling Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January
This has resulted in an energy crisis in Cuba and blackouts across the country, whose population stands at 10 million. Cuban health officials say the crisis has increased the mortality risk for Cuban cancer patients, especially children.
“The EU stands with the people of Cuba in their hour of need. After Hurricane Melissa, we were there. And today, we are stepping up again with €2 million in humanitarian aid to help deliver food and safe drinking water to those who need it most. In a country facing an energy crisis and growing shortages, this support will help keep life-saving aid flowing to up to two million people in need,” said Hadja Lahbib, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, in a statement. *
On March 31, a Russian-flagged tanker carrying some700,000 barrels of crude docked in Cuba’s Matanzas oil terminal, shipping data showed, marking the first significant oil delivery to the island since U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration cut off its fuel supply.
Source: Reuters