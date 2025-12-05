Enka Insaat – Signs contract for 456 MW power project in Mozambique.

Enka Insaat – Contract valued at $158.5 million, completion in 23 months.

About ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş.

Founded in 1957, ENKA is Türkiye’s largest construction company and has maintained its place among ENR’s Top International Contractors since 1981.

Recognized as one of Türkiye’s most valuable brands, ENKA is publicly traded on Borsa Istanbul (BIST) with a market capitalization of around USD 10 billion.

To date, ENKA has delivered more than 590 projects in 59 countries, with a total contract value exceeding USD 66 billion. These projects include challenging geographies and complex engineering works, demonstrating ENKA’s capability to execute large-scale and mission-critical infrastructure.

ENKA’s operations span engineering & construction, power generation, real estate development & management, international trade, and data center services.

Source: Reuters / With additional information via ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş.