Eni launches the Phase 2 of Congo LNG ahead of schedule

With the arrival of the Nguya FLNG floating liquefaction unit and the introduction of gas into the new offshore infrastructure system, Eni announces the start-up – ahead of the planned schedule – of Phase 2 of the Congo LNG project, with the goal of exporting the first LNG cargo in early 2026.

Congo LNG Phase 2 features three production platforms as well as the Scarabeo 5 unit dedicated to gas treatment and compression and the Nguya FLNG for liquefaction and export, bringing the overall project’s capacity to 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), equivalent to 4.5 billion cubic meters per year.

This integrated configuration enables the full development of gas resources from the offshore Nené and Litchendjili fields, in the Marine XII license, and ensures flexible, phased management of volumes, guaranteeing a steady flow to both the Tango FLNG unit, operational since late 2023, and the Nguya FLNG.

Phase 2 has come on stream ahead of the project schedule, just 35 months after construction of the Nguya FLNG began, setting a new benchmark within the industry for execution speed and efficiency.

This milestone was achieved thanks to a combination of technological innovation, rigorous industrial planning, and strong engagement with local stakeholders. A significant part of the project was carried out entirely in Congo, enhancing the skills of the local workforce and further strengthening the national industrial sector.

The Nguya FLNG, 376 meters long and 60 meters wide, employs advanced technologies to reduce its carbon footprint and is designed to process gas with different compositions, supporting the potential development of additional fields in the area. The Scarabeo 5, converted from a drilling rig into a gas treatment, separation, and compression unit, also incorporates decarbonization-oriented solutions, serving as a concrete example of circular economy and industrial reuse.

Eni has been present in the Republic of the Congo for over 55 years and is strongly committed to developing the country’s significant gas resources. The company supplies gas to the Centrale Électrique du Congo, which provides 70% of the nation’s power generation capacity, and it is contributing to the upgrade of the transmission network through the rehabilitation of the high-voltage line between Pointe-Noire and Brazzaville. Eni is also active in initiatives supporting the energy transition, such as the agri-feedstock project which integrates the country into the biofuel value chain and represents an important driver of development for the agro-industrial sector. The company is further engaged in a wide range of initiatives aimed at improving local communities’ access to energy, water, healthcare, and economic diversification.

Source: ENi / Press release