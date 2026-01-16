Eni announces the Hull Launch of the Coral North FLNG

At the presence of the Minister of Natural Resources of the Republic of Mozambique Estevão Pale and Eni’s Chief Operating Officer Global Natural Resources, Guido Brusco, Eni and its partners, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), ENH, KOGAS and XRG announced today in Geoje, South Korea, the hull launch of the Coral North FLNG, fully in line with the project schedule. Coral North will be the second state-of-the-art floating LNG facility to be deployed in the Rovuma Basin waters, offshore Cabo Delgado, north of Mozambique, and will bring to production the gas from the northern part of Coral gas reservoir.

Building on the knowledge and experience gained since Coral South began production in 2022, Coral North is designed to deliver enhanced efficiency and optimized performances, reducing costs and minimizing execution risks with the goal of completing the project on schedule by 2028.

With a 3.6 MTPA liquefaction capacity, Coral North will double Mozambique’s total LNG output to 7 MTPA. This milestone will position the country as Africa’s third-largest LNG producer and exporter, strengthening its role as a key player in the global energy market.

Coral North is expected to more than double economic impact for Mozambique, including revenues from LNG, a boost to local industry, and the creation of new jobs. Coral North will also expand investments in local development initiatives.

Eni has been present in Mozambique since 2006. Between 2011 and 2014, the company discovered vast natural gas resources in the Rovuma Basin, in the Coral, Mamba Complex and Agulha reservoirs, with around 2,400 billion cubic meters of gas in place. Coral South, the first project to produce gas from the Rovuma Basin, has successfully already delivered to the market more than 135 LNG cargoes. Eni also contributes to improving the country’s economic diversification, access to education, health and water through implementation of a comprehensive sustainability plan.

Source: eni / Press Release