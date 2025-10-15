Electoral Observation Mission to the 2025 General Election of the United Republic of Tanzania scheduled for 29th October 2025 | SADC

In accordance with Article 3 of the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021), SADC shall observe all general elections held in its Member States. As per the standard practice of observing general elections in all SADC Member States, the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania invited the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to observe the country’s upcoming Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections (General Election) scheduled for the 29th of October 2025.

In accordance with the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021), His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, has appointed Honourable Richard Msowoya, former Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Malawi as the Head of the SEOM. The Chairperson of the Organ also mandated the SADC Secretariat, led by His Excellency Mr. Elias M. Magosi, the Executive Secretary of SADC, to coordinate the SEOM, including facilitation of in-country deployment of observers. The SADC Secretariat support team arrived in Dar es Salaam on 13th October 2025 to prepare logistics for the Mission.

The SEOM will observe the country’s pre-election phase, polling day and post-election processes. The Mission’s objective is to assess the conduct of the elections in accordance with the Revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections of (2021). These principles emphasise the importance of citizen participation in the democratic and development processes, the implementation of measures to prevent political violence, intimidation, and intolerance, and the promotion of equal opportunities for all political parties to access the State Media and for all citizens to access information. Furthermore, the Mission emphasises the importance of acknowledging and respecting the election outcomes by all political entities.

To promote electoral integrity, electoral justice, good governance, peace and stability in the SADC region, and to give effect to the commitment contained in the SADC Principles and Guidelines, the launch of SEOM will include various election awareness activities for the electoral stakeholders to learn and appreciate the work of the SEOM.

Among the key activities, the SEOM will undertake consultations with a broad range of key electoral stakeholders such as the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), relevant Government Departments, Political Parties, Diplomatic Community, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Women and Youth Organisations etc., in order to gain deeper understanding of amongst other, the political and security context, the Constitutional and Legal Framework governing the elections, preparedness and readiness of the IEC to conduct the 2025 General Election.

The key activities for the SEOM programme of schedule comprises the following;