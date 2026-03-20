Eid al-Fitr reinforces spirit of solidarity and unity among Mozambicans

The celebration of Eid al-Fitr is renewing, across the country, the values of solidarity, sharing and unity among Mozambicans, at a time when the nation faces various social and humanitarian challenges.

Marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, emphasised that the occasion goes beyond its religious significance, representing an opportunity to strengthen bonds of fraternity and reinforce national cohesion.

“It is with profound respect, sincere joy and a strong sense of national fraternity that I address you all […] on the occasion of the celebration of Eid al-Fitr,” stated the Head of State.

According to the President, the spirit experienced during Ramadan — marked by fasting, reflection and spiritual discipline — is expressed during this festive period through concrete gestures of support for others, particularly the most vulnerable families.

In a context marked by challenges such as violent extremism in Cabo Delgado and the impacts of climatic events, the President highlighted the active role of the Muslim community in supporting affected populations.

“In the face of adversity […] your response has been exemplary: active presence, humanitarian assistance, welcoming of displaced persons, constant prayers for peace, and concrete initiatives to help the most vulnerable,” he underlined.

For Chapo, these actions demonstrate that Mozambique’s strength lies in its citizens’ ability to unite in difficult times, regardless of religious or cultural differences.

The celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of fasting, is traditionally observed with prayers in mosques, family gatherings and sharing of food, symbolising reconciliation, forgiveness and spiritual renewal.

The Head of State stressed that these values should be preserved and promoted in daily life, serving as a foundation for building a more just and inclusive society.

Addressing the Muslim community, President Chapo also reiterated the importance of national unity as an essential element for the country’s progress.

Thus, the occasion is not only a moment of religious celebration, but also a call to continue practices of solidarity and to reinforce peaceful coexistence among all Mozambicans.

“In my personal name and on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, I extend my warmest congratulations to the entire Muslim community,” he concluded.

Source: AIM Moçambique