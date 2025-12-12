ECOWAS announces tax-free air travel across member states from January 2026 – Watch

Non-transport taxes and security fees are scheduled to be scrapped starting Jan 1, 2026, aiming to slash airfares by up to 40%.

In a communication dated December 9, 2025, the ECOWAS Commission confirmed that effective January 1, 2026, all Member States will eliminate taxes not directly related to air transport and reduce passenger and security service charges by 25%. This announcement triggers the countdown to the enforcement of a significant reform adopted in December 2024 by the region’s heads of state, with the clear ambition of delivering a competitiveness shock to the region.

“The Summit took into account the recurring concerns expressed by passengers and airlines,” ECOWAS explained, recalling that West Africa remains one of the most expensive regions in the world for air travel. This fiscal burden currently accounts for up to half of the ticket price. The directive’s entry into force will automatically eliminate levies such as the “solidarity tax” or tourism fees. This is an absolute necessity given that data reveals an intra-regional flight often costs double that of an equivalent journey elsewhere on the continent. The example of Cotonou Airport is symptomatic of this surcharge: taxes there can reach nearly 93,000 FCFA for a regional flight, compared to amounts ranging between 30,000 and 52,000 FCFA in Abidjan.

For ECOWAS experts, these prohibitive tariffs are stifling commercial opportunities and intra-community tourism. The diagnosis is stark: while North Africa accounts for approximately 40% of the continent’s air traffic, West Africa reaches only half that figure. Only one route—Accra-Lagos—ranks among the top 10 busiest intra-African connections. While the dynamism of these two economies drives this performance, it also correlates with significantly lower ticket prices compared to equivalent distances, such as Lomé-Abidjan or Cotonou-Abidjan.

From a legal standpoint, this reform finally aligns regional practices with Article 15 of the ICAO Chicago Convention. This text establishes a clear principle: charges must not exceed the actual cost of the services provided. They cannot be used as “disguised taxation” to bail out State treasuries. To guarantee the application of this principle, a Regional Surveillance Mechanism will verify, country by country, the correlation between the fees collected and the services rendered.

Betting on volume against economic risk

The reform imposes a paradigm shift based on volume. By accepting an immediate loss of tax revenue, governments are betting on the multiplier effect: a 40% drop in prices could stimulate demand by 20% to 30%. However, the geography of this implementation outlines a new map of the African sky operating at two speeds. The strict application to the current twelve Member States effectively excludes the countries of the Alliance of Sahel States (Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger), thereby reinforcing the attractiveness of coastal hubs involved in the reform to the detriment of Sahelian capitals.

The Hidden Challenges: Airport Business Models and Security. The first is the economic survival of airports. Often costly to run, these infrastructures have historically depended on this fiscal windfall. The elimination of this revenue creates an immediate risk of a deficit for maintenance and salaries. Airport managers now have no choice but to undergo a radical transformation: shifting from a “tax rent” logic to a commercial logic by massively developing non-aeronautical revenues (retail, parking, real estate), following the model of hubs like Dubai, Singapore, or, closer to home, Casablanca and Addis Ababa.

The second challenge is security. The 25% reduction in security charges comes amid a volatile regional context, marked by recent destabilisation attempts, including in Benin and Guinea-Bissau. The question becomes: how to do “better with less”? Airports will imperatively need to invest in digitalisation and biometrics to reduce human costs without compromising safety. The risk is a downgrade in security by international bodies if vigilance wavers due to budget cuts.

Finally, an adjustment will be necessary for the airlines themselves. Although they have long demanded these cuts, the taxes collected on behalf of the States constituted a temporary treasury float that was useful in the short term. They must now adapt to a reality with less liquidity. ECOWAS has played the flexibility card by allowing States to amend their national laws. Still, the objective remains firm: ensuring uniform application so that the cost reduction is ultimately felt in the passenger’s pocket.

Active ECOWAS members include Benin, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.. Countries suspended due to a coup: Guinea-Bissau and Guinea. Countries no longer participating due to military takeovers are Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Source: Ecofin