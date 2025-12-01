DR Congo, Rwanda leaders to sign peace deal in US

This week’s meeting between Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame is expected to seal a peace deal brokered by US President Donald Trump in June.

Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi will travel to the United States this week to finalize a peace agreement and meet with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, the Congolese government announced Friday.

The meeting, slated for December 4, aims to advance a US-brokered peace deal reached in June, capping months of diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump.

The leaders of Congo and Rwanda are expected to ratify the final deal along with a Regional Economic Integration Framework negotiated earlier this month, according to Tina Salama, a spokesperson for Tshisekedi.

“The president has always desired regional integration, but respect for sovereignty is non-negotiable and a prerequisite for regional integration,” Salama said.

Rwanda’s president urges real commitment on the ground

Tshisekedi’s confirmation of the December 4 signing comes one day after his counterpart Kagame cautioned that durable peace in eastern Congo will require genuine commitment from both sides.

“Some of these processes will not work not just because we are meeting in Washington or the powerful United States is involved, but until those people concerned directly are committed to achieving end results,” Kagame said.

Eastern Congo has endured years of conflict between government forces and more than 100 different armed groups, most notably the M23 rebels.

The conflict intensified this year as M23 captured the major cities of Goma and Bukavu, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis.

In November, Congo and M23 rebels signed a new peace framework to end the conflict that had devastated its east.

Kinshasa links progress to Rwanda’s pullback from M23

Congo’s government has repeatedly said any agreement depends on Rwanda withdrawing its support for the M23 rebels.

Rwanda denies backing M23, but United Nations experts reported in July that Rwanda exerts command and control over the group.

Speaking to The Associated Press on Friday, Salama said any peace agreement must exclude “any mixing or integration of M23 fighters.”

She added that the withdrawal of Rwandan troops was already outlined in an agreement signed in June by the foreign ministers of both countries.

“We are pursuing peace within a regional integration framework,” Salama said. “What remains non-negotiable for us is the territorial integrity of the DRC.”

Source: Deutsche Welle