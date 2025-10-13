Dozens detained in Maputo during lightning police operation – reports

A surprise operation by the PRM resulted in the detention of dozens of people in the city of Maputo early on Sunday evening. The detentions followed numerous reports to the police made on Thursday.

According to a message that went viral on social media, perpetrators allegedly used machetes and sticks to attack pedestrians and motorists in the Coop, Colômbia and Malhangalene neighbourhoods.

In face of the complaints, and without giving the exact day of the “sweep operation”, the police promised to act and, late on Sunday afternoon, officers were deployed around the area and arrested several suspects.

Miramar has learned that the detainees were immediately taken to the police station, where their respective cases were opened.