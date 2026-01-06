Dominguez, Mexer and Reinildo bow out of Mozambique’s national football team

“Three captains of a generation: Dominguez, Mexer and Reinildo bring a historic chapter with the Mambas to an end following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco,” the Mozambican Football Federation announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The 35th edition of the African Cup of Nations will forever be marked in the history of Mozambican football. More than just results, Mozambique bids farewell to three icons of a generation that elevated the country’s name on the continent: Dominguez, Mexer and Reinildo Mandava have announced the conclusion of their journey with the National Team, following a memorable campaign at CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 .

In a moment filled with emotion, experienced within the team, the three players emphasised that the decision marks the end of a phase but also opens a door for the younger players.

Reinildo Mandava was the first to speak, in a moment full of symbolism and feeling, presenting his farewell as an act of responsibility and love for the National Team. A reference point for this generation, he spoke not as someone leaving, but as someone passing on the baton, underlining the honour and weight of wearing the Mambas’ jersey. His leadership—through example, sacrifice and courage—profoundly shaped this historic cycle, leaving a legacy of unity, ambition and commitment that goes beyond results and will continue to guide the future of Mozambique’s National Team.

“This was my last game, my last campaign. Now it’s time to give strength to the younger ones. The National Team has always been therapy for me. My heart will always be here,” shared Mexer Sitóe, speaking with deep emotion and conveying the human and symbolic weight of the farewell, after explaining that the decision had been made earlier in conversations with his colleague and long-time teammate, captain Dominguez.

Mexer, one of the most prominent faces of this generation, left a message of hope and responsibility: “With this generation, we will achieve great things, believe me. Reinildo, Dominguez and I may leave, but the National Team continues. Always support each other, even if you have disagreements off the pitch. Thank you so much for these years and for sharing this moment. We love you all and I will miss it dearly.”

Captain Dominguez spoke little, but everything he said was full of meaning. Visibly moved, with a breaking voice and tears in his eyes, he summarised a lifetime dedicated to the National Team in a single expression of gratitude. There was no long speech, no rehearsed lines—just the heavy silence of someone who gave everything for their country, who wore the captain’s armband with honour in both good and difficult times, and who let the heart speak in that moment. His farewell was the purest portrait of patriotism: restrained, sincere and deeply human, touching the entire squad and leaving a lasting memory for a generation.

National Team coach Chiquinho Conde did not hide the difficulty of the moment, calling it one of the hardest of his leadership. “It was all unexpected. I have spoken many times with Reinildo and did everything I could to prevent this. If I am here, it is because they also wanted it. It’s a hard blow; it’s like losing a family member,” he admitted.

In a profoundly human speech, the coach highlighted that more than players, Dominguez, Mexer and Reinildo are men who have shaped the team: “Everything I know as a coach I learned from you. You have always been worthy of representing a nation. To the younger players, I ask that you uphold this legacy, because there is still much to be done. My admiration for you will never fade.”

The Vice-President of the Mozambican Football Federation, Paito Mucuana, expressed the nation’s feelings: “It is a moment of gratitude. We are sad, but profoundly proud of what the Mambas have achieved. The country is proud. They accomplished what many generations could not.” The official also urged Reinildo to reconsider his decision, recognising both his youth and the sporting and symbolic importance of his presence.

Dominguez, Mexer and Reinildo leave as references of commitment, sacrifice and leadership. Their farewell does not only close a competitive chapter—it closes a chapter of identity, unity and ambition that redefined Mozambique’s place in African football. The legacy remains. The responsibility now passes to the new generation.

Source: Federação Moçambicana de Futebol / Media Release