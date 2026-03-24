Death toll in Sudan hospital strike rises to 70, WHO says

United Nations officials said on Tuesday that the death toll from a ‌drone strike on a Sudanese hospital has risen ‌to 70, including women, children and medics, as more bodies were ​pulled from the rubble.

Al-Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur was struck on March 20, the World Health Organization said, without attributing blame. The WHO said the strike put ‌the medical facility, which ⁠acted as a referral hospital for over 2 million people, out of operation.

After search-and-rescue efforts, ⁠an additional six bodies were identified, the WHO’s Hala Khudari, acting deputy WHO representative to Sudan, told a Geneva briefing, bringing the total ​number of ​dead to 70. The ​number of people injured ‌has risen to 146, Khudari said.

A U.N. human rights office spokesperson said the aerial attack involved drones in an area controlled by the Rapid Support Forces, which is battling Sudan’s army in a civil war that began in April 2023.

The ‌U.N. rights office said it ​did not have enough evidence to ​attribute blame, but said ​both sides in the war have used drones ‌on civilian sites in acts ​that might ​constitute war crimes.

Drones are increasingly being used in the conflict and over 500 civilians have been killed in ​such strikes since ‌the beginning of the year, mostly in the Kordofan ​region, the U.N .rights office says.

Deeply shocked by the WHO-verified attack on Al Deain Teaching Hospital in East Darfur.

64 killed, including 13 children, two nurses and one doctor, the 213th assault on health care in Sudan’s war. Over 2,000 lives lost in three years of impunity. Hospitals, medics and… https://t.co/cEM1K2XK0y — Jan Egeland (@NRC_Egeland) March 23, 2026

Source: Reuters