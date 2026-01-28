Dangote, 3 other billionaires now richer than half of Africa as continent sinks deeper in debt crisis

Africa’s wealth gap has widened as Aliko Dangote and three other billionaires now hold more wealth than half of the continent’s population.

Oxfam says billionaire wealth in Africa grew by 36.5 percent in one year, more than double the global rate.

The report highlights Nigeria’s tax system, where highly profitable firms paid effective tax rates as low as 2 percent.

Rising billionaire fortunes are unfolding alongside a deepening debt crisis that is squeezing spending on health, education, and social protection.

The report, released as world leaders and executives gather for the World Economic Forum in Davos, shows that global billionaire wealth rose by more than 16 percent in 2025 to a record $18.3 trillion. In Africa, the surge was even steeper, with billionaire wealth expanding at more than twice the global pace.

Nigeria stands out as a key example. While the country grapples with its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, the wealth of African billionaires with strong Nigerian exposure grew by 36.5 percent in a single year. Dangote, Africa’s richest individual, saw his net worth rise to an estimated $24.8 billion.

Oxfam’s report, titled Resisting the Rule of the Rich: Protecting Freedom from Billionaire Power, argues that the rapid accumulation of wealth at the top is being reinforced by political influence and policy choices that favour the ultra-rich at the expense of the wider population.

The organisation points to Nigeria’s tax system as a stark illustration. A case study cited in the report shows that Dangote Cement, despite recording profit margins as high as 86 percent over the period reviewed, paid an effective tax rate of just 2 percent.

Ahmed Hamza Tijani, Oxfam’s Country Director in Nigeria, said the situation highlights deep structural failures. He noted that small businesses and ordinary citizens are burdened by multiple taxes, while the wealthiest individuals benefit from concessions that sharply reduce their tax obligations.

The report also links the rise in billionaire wealth to Africa’s deepening debt crisis. Across the continent, spending on debt servicing is now about 150 percent higher than the combined expenditure on education, healthcare, and social protection, according to Oxfam’s analysis.

Tijani warned that Nigeria’s reliance on borrowing is worsening pressure on public services, arguing that weak taxation of the super-rich is forcing the country to prioritise debt repayments over investments in schools and hospitals.

Oxfam is calling for more progressive taxation and stronger oversight to curb what it describes as the growing influence of billionaire power on economic policy, both in Nigeria and across Africa.

