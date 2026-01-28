D-Day for Chiquinho Conde as Mozambican Football Federation meets to decide Mambas coach’s future

The Mozambican Football Federation (FMF) meets today, Wednesday (28), with the current national team coach, Chiquinho Conde, at a time when only three days remain until the end of the contract binding the two parties, which concerns the management of the Mambas.

So far, the FMF has not disclosed the agenda for the meeting, with uncertainty remaining over the scope of the talks and the possible opening of negotiations to renew the contractual link. According to a report by Jornal Ngani, citing sources close to the coach, Chiquinho Conde has not yet received any formal indication from the Federation regarding the possibility of discussing a new agreement.

Chiquinho Conde has led the national team for around four years, a period marked by results considered historic. Under his guidance, Mozambique qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in two consecutive editions and for the African Nations Championship (CHAN). At the AFCON held in Morocco, the Mambas achieved their first-ever victory in the competition, a result that secured qualification for the round of 16, a stage at which the team was eventually eliminated after a 4–0 defeat to Nigeria.

The coach’s contract expires next Saturday, 31 January. Despite the proximity of the end of the agreement, the FMF has not yet made public any decision regarding the continuity of the coach at the helm of the national team. Everything indicates that the outcome will be known after this Wednesday’s meeting, considered decisive in determining whether Chiquinho Conde will continue to lead the Mambas.

According to the same publication, the current scenario is one of uncertainty regarding the renewal of the contract, with the Federation already having identified a list of coaches who could take over the technical leadership of the national team should the departure of the current coach be confirmed.

Source: MzNews