Cyclone Gezani: ITRANSMAR suspends maritime activities in Gaza, Inhambane and Sofala

Mozambique’s Maritime Transport Regulatory Authority (ITRANSMAR, I.P.) announced on Tuesday (10 February) the total suspension of maritime, riverine, and lake navigation, as well as maritime transport and fishing activities, in the provinces of Gaza, Inhambane, and Sofala, due to the evolution of the tropical system Gezani into a tropical cyclone.

The decision follows an alert issued by the National Meteorology Institute (INAM), which confirmed worsening weather conditions in the Mozambique Channel, marked by strong winds, severe sea agitation, and heavy rainfall, posing risks to navigation safety, coastal communities, and maritime infrastructure.

According to ITRANSMAR, all preventive safety protocols have already been activated, in a measure aimed at avoiding human losses, maritime accidents, and material damage, as the cyclone continues to gain intensity.

The suspension took effect at 00:00 this Wednesday, 11 February 2026 and will remain in place until the competent authorities confirm that navigable conditions are safe.

At present, Cyclone Gezani is already causing significant impacts in Madagascar, with heavy rains and strong winds, raising concern over its trajectory and potential effects on the coastal areas of Mozambique, particularly in the central and southern provinces.

Authorities urge the public, maritime operators, and fishing communities to strictly comply with safety measures and to monitor official communications at all times.

Cyclone #Gezani has crossed Madagascar and is forecast to re-enter the Mozambique Channel within 24h, with re-intensification. Mariners should expect strong winds, rough to high seas, and track uncertainty over the next 72h. Review passage plans and monitor official advisories. pic.twitter.com/YUbJLVXkI0 — NewsFromSea (@riskiomap) February 11, 2026

Severe tropical storm #Gezani has just struck Madagascar near the densely populated city of Toamasina. 🧐⚠️ Extensive damage is expected in the area. The cyclone will pass through central Madagascar, then move back over the ocean and begin approaching Mozambique, where it may not… pic.twitter.com/2yDYD9LBMo — Ventusky (@Ventuskycom) February 10, 2026



Source: Integrity