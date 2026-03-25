Cuba seeks to expand cooperation with Mozambique, highlights ‘very good’ relations – Watch

Cuba’s ambassador to Maputo highlighted “very good” relations with Mozambique and expressed interest in expanding cooperation to all possible areas after meeting with the president.

“[The relations] are excellent. The relations are very good. We are very eager to expand them to all possible spheres for economic development, in education, in science,” Jorge Luis López Tormo, Cuba’s ambassador to Mozambique, said after a meeting on Monday with Daniel Chapo, Mozambique’s president.

According to information released on Tuesday by Mozambique’s presidency, in a “meeting between brothers”, the Cuban diplomat also said he wanted to contribute with specialists in education, engineering and agriculture, in addition to continuing to expand health collaboration, with at least 300 Cuban doctors in Mozambique.

“It was a meeting between brothers. A reflection of the friendship between Mozambique and Cuba, mutual support in our development, in our effort to continue to develop, despite all the difficulties,” the ambassador added.

The conversation between Daniel Chapo and Jorge Luis López Tormo also strengthened historical ties of friendship and solidarity between Mozambique and Cuba, the president said.

“[The meeting] reaffirmed the solidity of bilateral relations and the commitment to deepen cooperation in strategic areas for the development of both countries,” the president concluded.

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Source: Lusa / Miramar