CTA’s Bureau of Local Content hosts first roundtable to strengthen strategic alignment in Mozambique

The Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA), through the Bureau of Local Content (BLC), successfully convened its first stakeholder roundtable in Maputo, bringing together government representatives, industry leaders, and development partners to align strategies and strengthen local content development across Mozambique.

The event offered a platform for open dialogue and collaboration, highlighting both opportunities and challenges in building a vibrant local content ecosystem. Government representatives from INP and ENH shared updates on policies and implementation, while leading industry players—including Total Energies, Exxon Mobil, and Sasol —presented insights from ongoing projects and prospects for local content. Development partners, including the World Bank Group, IFC, AfDB, and ADIN, emphasized initiatives that could further support Mozambique’s industrial growth.

A highlight of the meeting was the official launch of the Doing Business Observatory (DBO) by the CTA BLC. The DBO will serve as a central hub for monitoring business activity, tracking local content performance, and generating actionable insights to support sustainable investment and economic growth.

Discussions also explored legal reform, with participants sharing valuable insights, and a presentation on supply chain finance by Marcos Vaena, Senior Strategy Officer at IFC, enabled stakeholders to identify practical steps to create a more predictable and efficient business environment.

“Local Content is fundamentally a marriage between foreign investment and the national private sector. At its core, it is about creating jobs and contracts for our people and companies, and ultimately moving the vulnerable out of poverty.” Stated the President of BCL, Adrian Frey

About the Bureau de Conteúdo Local (Local Content Bureau)

The Bureau de Conteúdo Local is a specialized division of the Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA) dedicated to promoting Mozambican participation in the country’s economic growth. It serves as the operational office of CTA’s Local Content mandate, ensuring that national companies, workers, and communities directly benefit from industrial and natural resource development. Working across key sectors, such as energy, mining, manufacturing, and infrastructure, the Bureau supports job creation, business development, and supplier integration. Its initiatives link national enterprises with large-scale investments, promote access to finance, and strengthen collaboration between government, industry, and local communities.

Source: Bureau de Conteúdo Local / Press Release