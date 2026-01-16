CTA and AIMO align strategies to strengthen Mozambique’s industry

The Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA ) met with the Mozambique Industrial Association (AIMO) as part of a round of consultation visits with members.

The meeting aimed to harmonise strategies to stimulate Mozambique’s industrial sector.

During the meeting, the CTA presented the pillars that will guide the strategic plan for the current mandate, namely: strengthening technical capacity, reforming the business environment to reduce operational costs, and revitalising associativism in the country’s provinces.

Training centres

Representatives from AIMO emphasised the need to implement industrial accreditation and to revitalise the Metalworking Training Centre, as well as the importance of seeking partners to establish two additional training centres in the central and northern regions of the country to ensure better preparation of technicians capable of meeting the demands of the industrial market.

Transparent industrial indicators

The importance of transparent industrial indicators was also highlighted. These should be incorporated into CTA’s economic briefings to ensure advocacy with the Government is based on concrete data.

CTA and AIMO agreed to create a joint working group and to combine efforts to establish an industrial registry, conduct studies on the national industry, and develop strategies to leverage it, recognising their role in driving the economy.

With these steps, CTA and AIMO aim to strengthen public-private dialogue, improve the competitiveness of the national industry, and promote more sustainable and inclusive growth for Mozambique.

Source: CTA / Press Release