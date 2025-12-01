Just In: Credit Suisse charged over laundering tied to Mozambique loan – Bloomberg

Swiss prosecutors charged Credit Suisse with failing to prevent money laundering linked to loans the lender provided to Mozambique to build a fishing fleet in what became the tuna bond scandal.

Credit Suisse and its now parent company UBS Group AG have been charged “with not taking all the required and reasonable organizational measures in the relevant period in 2016 to prevent the money laundering that was allegedly committed,” the Office of the Attorney-General of Switzerland said in a press release on Monday. It also said it has filed an indictment against an individual who worked at Credit Suisse.

“We firmly reject the Office of the Attorney General’s conclusions and will vigorously defend our position,” UBS said in a statement.

UBS in 2023 reached a settlement with Mozambique over Credit Suisse’s role in the ship-financing scandal. That agreement brought to a close a case that began a decade ago when Credit Suisse first financed the construction of a new coastal patrol force and tuna fishing fleet for Mozambique. The African nation alleges the Swiss bank ignored red flags and the corruption of its own bankers in deals struck as part of $2 billion worth of bond deals.

Credit Suisse agreed in 2021 to pay almost $475 million to resolve multiple investigations around the world into its role in the scandal, which saw hundreds of millions looted from Mozambique and tipped the country into economic crisis.

Source: Bloomberg