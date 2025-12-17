CPLP Extraordinary Summit: Mozambique President calls on Guinea-Bissau authorities to take steps toward consensual political solutions

The Mozambican President yesterday urged Guinea-Bissau’s authorities to pursue political initiatives aimed at consensual solutions and endorsed the decision to suspend Guinea-Bissau from activities within the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP).

Daniel Chapo took part virtually in the CPLP Extraordinary Summit, attended by all CPLP heads of government except Angola’s president, who was absent due to scheduling conflicts and represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Tete António.

President Chapo emphasised that “CPLP member states are always available, particularly Mozambique, to work with Guinea-Bissau towards the restoration of constitutional order and to enable the people to live again in peace and harmony.”

At the Extraordinary Summit, the CPLP elected Timor-Leste to temporarily assume the organisation’s presidency and suspended Guinea-Bissau from its activities.

The CPLP also urgently demands ‘proof of life and guarantees regarding the physical integrity of all persons detained in the context of the current political crisis, as well as their immediate and unconditional release,’” reads the Final Declaration of the Summit, sent to Lusa News Agency.

Chapo joined the other CPLP heads of state in taking decisions “by broad consensus” during the Summit, which was chaired by the President of São Tomé and Príncipe Carlos Vila Nova in the framework of the CPLPs Troika’, as stated in press remarks by Vila Nova after the meeting.

The Mozambican President urged Guinea-Bissau’s authorities to “apply other political initiatives, including dialogue, to find consensual solutions.”

Daniel Chapo highlighted that the decisions adopted at this CPLP Extraordinary Summit are “fundamental” for maintaining the community’s credibility, which rests on a commitment to “defending democracy, the rule of law, and the institutional stability of member states.”

A self-styled “military high command” seized power in Guinea-Bissau on 26 November, three days after the general elections (presidential and legislative) and one day before the scheduled announcement of the results.

Opposition groups and international figures have claimed that the coup was staged by the then President, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, allegedly because he was defeated at the polls, thus preventing the release of results and arbitrarily detaining several figures supporting the candidate claiming victory, Fernando Dias.

Among those detained is Domingos Simões Pereira, president of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), while Fernando Dias is currently sheltered in the Nigerian embassy in Bissau.

The Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) has nine member states: Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau (suspended), Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Timor-Leste

Source: Lusa