Courrèges appoints South African designer Drew Henry as its artistic directory

Just days after Nicolas Di Felice’s departure, Courrèges has appointed Drew Henry as artistic director.

The South African designer will take up the role in May and unveil his first collection with a runway show at Paris Fashion Week in September 2026.

“His appointment consolidates the strong momentum Courrèges has built in recent years and marks a new chapter for the brand,” the fashion house said in a statement.

Courrèges announced its separation from Di Felice last week after five years of collaboration. During his tenure, the Belgian designer succeeded in reviving the Space Age brand, which is controlled by Artémis, the Pinault family’s holding company (Kering).

“Drew Henry is a great creative talent with a clear point of view. His experience and understanding of today’s fashion landscape make him the ideal person to lead the next phase of Courrèges,” commented François-Henri Pinault, chairman of Artémis.

Henry was born in Mpumalanga, South Africa. After studying at LISOF in Johannesburg, he went on to graduate from Central Saint Martin’s MA fashion program in London in 2014. The 38-year-old began his career at Celine under Phoebe Philo and later helped her to launch her eponymous brand in 2023. He has also served as design director for JW Anderson and, most recently, for Burberry under Daniel Lee.

“His creative talent and contemporary sensibility make him a perfect fit for the maison. Together, we aim to accelerate its international expansion and broaden its global reach, while remaining faithful to the brand’s French heritage,” said Marie Leblanc, CEO of Courrèges.

“André Courrèges believed in clothes that make sense for how people live. That matters to me,” said Henry in an official statement. “I have always been drawn to work that feels modern, useful and direct. Joining this iconic French House, I feel a strong responsibility to honor its history while bringing my own perspective. I am grateful to François-Henri Pinault and Marie Leblanc for their trust, and I am excited to shape a vision for the House that is optimistic, clear and grounded

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Source: WWD / Harper's Bazaar