Cornelder de Moçambique to acquire two new high-capacity cranes for the Port of Beira

Cornelder de Moçambique is set to acquire two new high-capacity Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes to bolster operations at the Beira Port Container Terminal, which the company has been managing since 1998. The agreement was signed on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at the Port of Beira, in the presence of President Daniel Chapo during his official visit to this vital national port facility.

The contract, valued at around US$ 25 million, includes an allocation of approximately US$ 5 million for the purchase of additional equipment. It was signed by Jan de Vries, Executive Managing Director of Cornelder de Moçambique, and Guo Ruiguang, Vice President of the Chinese group SANY, which custom-designed the cranes to meet specific operational needs.

During the signing ceremony, Jan de Vries highlighted that the acquisition aligns with CdM’s strategy to enhance operational capabilities and support the ongoing growth of the Port of Beira. As part of its port infrastructure modernization and expansion efforts, Cornelder de Moçambique plans to invest between US$ 120 million and US$ 125 million in the coming years, aimed at boosting operational performance and accommodating increasing demand.

Currently, the Beira Port Container Terminal ranks among the most advanced facilities in Southern Africa and utilises the Navis N4 terminal operating system, recognised as a leading platform in the global port industry. Over its 27-year concession at Beira Port, Cornelder de Moçambique has made significant financial contributions to Mozambique’s economy, having paid approximately US$ 886 million in direct contributions to the State Treasury, with around US$ 500 million disbursed in the last eight years, reflecting a surge in port activity.

In addition, CdM channels an average of US$ 50 million annually to Mozambican companies through procurement of local suppliers and services, thus reinforcing local content and supporting national businesses. As part of its capacity expansion and infrastructure upgrade plan, the company is gearing up to invest around US$ 120 million over the next four years. This investment is expected to push the Container Terminal’s annual capacity to about 700,000 TEUs and boost the General Cargo Terminal’s capacity to approximately five million tons, solidifying the Port of Beira’s position as a strategic logistics hub for Mozambique and the region.

To support these ambitious targets, several major projects are currently underway. At the Container Terminal, these include the construction of roughly 75,000 square metres of new paved yards and a new exit complex, with significant participation from national companies and local labour. At the General Cargo Terminal, plans encompass new entry and exit complexes, an expansion of the Minerals Terminal by about five hectares, and extensions for terminals dedicated to fertiliser handling.

Alongside these infrastructure projects, Cornelder de Moçambique is also acquiring new equipment for the General Cargo Terminal, such as two mobile cranes and a bulk loading system, as well as other handling equipment. Whenever possible, the company prefers to partner with Mozambican firms for installation, maintenance, and technical support services.

In terms of human capital development, CdM is dedicated to training national professionals, hosting over one hundred students a year from local universities and institutes through internship programmes. This commitment to local talent has facilitated the creation of internal teams, largely comprised of former interns, which are responsible for developing operational and digital solutions like the CDMS Customer Portal, the C-Gate system, the Terminal Flow system, and locally designed bagging and bulk cargo reception machines customised for the Port of Beira’s operational needs.

