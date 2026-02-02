Cornelder de Moçambique supports families affected by floods

Cornelder de Moçambique delivered a donation on Friday, 30 January, in the city of Beira to support families affected by the floods across the country. This action stems from the company’s social commitment and was channelled through the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), ensuring that the aid reaches those most in need, announced Cornelder in a statement.

The company provided essential goods to address immediate needs, including 25,000 kilograms of rice, 25,000 kilograms of maize flour, and 4,640 litres of cooking oil, as well as 500 mattresses, 1,000 blankets, 1,000 tarpaulins, and 500 mosquito nets for shelter and protection. The donation also included 300 litres of water purifiers, 500 20-litre buckets, 500 bars of soap, and 500 torches, in addition to 9,000 kilograms of assorted clothing, aiming to ensure food, hygiene, safety, and dignity for the affected families.

On the occasion, Human Resources Director Elsa Muzambue explained that Cornelder joined the solidarity movement with flood victims as a humanitarian response to a situation affecting thousands of families throughout the country.

“There are people who have lost everything and need immediate support. This gesture represents our solidarity and our duty to stand close to communities in difficult times,” she said.

The Provincial Delegate of INGD in Sofala, Aristides Armando, thanked the support provided and emphasised the importance of partnership with the private sector in emergency response, given that Sofala is among the provinces most affected by the floods.

Through this action, Cornelder de Moçambique “directly contributes to humanitarian assistance efforts, supporting vulnerable families and helping to alleviate the impact of the floods on affected communities,” the statement concludes.

Source: Cornelder de Moçambique