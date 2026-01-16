Coral Norte FLNG hull launched in South Korea as Mozambique’s gas industry marks a new milestone – MIREME

Mozambique recorded a new milestone this Friday in the development of the national natural gas industry with the launch, in South Korea, of the hull of the Coral Norte FLNG floating unit, a project that strengthens the country’s position as a strategic player in the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market.

The event represents a decisive stage in the implementation of the second LNG project in ultra-deep waters in the Rovuma Basin, and follows the approval, in April 2025, of the Coral Norte FLNG Development Plan, confirming the consistent execution of the project’s established timetable.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Estevão Pale, highlighted that the launch of the hull symbolises the completion of construction of the main infrastructure and the start of the phase for integrating the production and processing modules.

“The launch of the hull represents a milestone of great significance in the implementation cycle of the Coral Norte FLNG project, symbolising the completion of construction of the main infrastructure of the floating unit and the start of the phase of integration of the natural gas production and processing system modules,” the minister said.

According to the minister, this progress also reflects the Government’s commitment to affirming Mozambique as a responsible producer and a reliable supplier of energy to the international market.

For the Government, this is a decisive step in the country’s trajectory as a responsible producer of natural gas, reinforcing confidence among partners and in its role as a reliable supplier of energy to the international market.

With an estimated liquefaction capacity of 3.6 million tonnes per year, Coral Norte is expected to raise total production in the Rovuma Basin to around 7 million tonnes annually, substantially strengthening the country’s contribution to international energy security. The project will position Mozambique as the third-largest LNG producer in Africa.

READ: Coral Norte will make Mozambique the third-largest LNG producer in Africa – Descalzi

Minister Pale also underlined the expected impact of the project on public finances and socio-economic development, highlighting the potential for revenue generation and the creation of opportunities for young Mozambicans.

“The materialisation of Coral Norte FLNG will translate into tax revenues and other government earnings (…) contributing to the stabilisation and balance of the national balance of payments and providing the State with financial means to meet programmes in education, health and public infrastructure (…) as well as the creation of jobs for young Mozambicans,” he said.

In addition to its macroeconomic impact, Coral Norte FLNG is expected to stimulate the value chain through employment, technical training, knowledge transfer and greater participation by the national business sector.

The start of operations of Coral Norte FLNG is scheduled for 2028, at a time of increased international demand for secure and diversified energy sources.

Source: Ministério dos Recursos Minerais e Energia - MIREME /Press Release