Cooperation between Mozambique and Brazil is far from its real potential

Luís Machava, Director General of APIEX (the country’s Investment and Export Promotion Agency) believes that Mozambique and Brazil have the capacity of boosting cooperation in various sectors and stimulating trade to a higher level because the current figures are far from their real potential.

According to Machava – who was speaking on Monday, in Maputo, at the Business Meeting between Mozambique and Brazil as part of the Brazilian President, Lula da Silva, working visit to country at the invitation of his Mozambican counterpart, Daniel Chapo – Mozambique has strategic location and various natural resources that can interest the Brazilian businesspeople

“The country also has fiscal and non-fiscal incentives. We have a legal framework to guarantee investments. Mozambique has a vast integrated legal framework that regulates investment matters, notably the new laws on private investment, labor, exchange rates, land, oil, mining, public-private partnerships”, he said.

“We also have regulations that allow for the issuance of licenses in just one day, visa exemptions for 29 countries, greater complementarily, among others”, he added.

For his turn, Vinícius Lages, International Advisory Manager of the Brazilian Small Business Support Service, the two countries, beyond a commercial rapprochement, in a world of unprecedented geopolitical tensions, need to reaffirm multilateralism and move forward together.

“Small businesses in Brazil represent 98 percent of companies and two-thirds of jobs, as a fundamental axis of cooperation with Mozambique”, he said.

The business director of APIEX Brazil, Ana Repezza, said that the Brazilian government’s guideline for Africa is centred on strategic economic cooperation.