Communication on focus in the Train-the-Trainers Programme – European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique

The Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM) military personnel participating in the Train-the-Trainers Programme has been developing their skills in different areas, during the last days, at the Catembe Training Camp.

With the support of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ), the future trainers of the FADM Quick Reaction Forces (QRF) elements addressed the topics of Gender-Based Violence, Communication and Civil-Military Cooperation.

These sessions, that counted with the presence of EUMAM MOZ, specifically with the assistance of the Strategic Communication (STRATCOM) Advisor, the Gender Advisor (GENAD) and the J9 branch, enable the Train-the-Trainers participants to deepened different areas that can be present in insurgencies scenarios, such has the conflict in Cabo Delgado, and the responsibility that the military have in different spheres.

EUMAM MOZ is a military assistance mission with a non-executive mandate. The main aim is to help the FADM to develop the necessary and sustainable capacities to restore safety and security in Cabo Delgado by providing them with specialised training, mentoring and advising. The mission is composed of more than 80 military personnel from 11 European nations.