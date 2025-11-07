Commonwealth Sport: The King’s Baton Relay in Mozambique

The King’s Baton Relay brought art, community spirit and environmental awareness to Mozambique as the Baton travelled through Maputo and Boane from 1 to 5 September 2025.

Unlike many stops along the route, Mozambique’s Baton took shape during the celebrations themselves. Students and teachers from the National School of Visual Arts (ENAV) in Maputo added colour and texture to it across the week, transforming it into a vibrant symbol of the nation’s creativity and pride. The evolving design reflected the energy of the festivities and the collective spirit that defines Mozambican culture.

The journey officially began at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Maputo, where the Baton was welcomed by officials and the British Deputy High Commissioner, Dominic Ashton, who highlighted Mozambique’s close ties with the Commonwealth community.

Throughout the week, the Baton visited places that capture the rhythm of daily life in Maputo, including the Central Market, Francisco Manyanga Secondary School and FEIMA, the city’s popular craft and food fair. Each stop invited people to engage with the Baton and celebrate Mozambique’s place in the Commonwealth story.

A highlight of the programme was a large-scale clean-up at Costa do Sol Beach, led by the Mozambican Recycling Association (AMOR), CGA Mozambique, and community volunteers. Athletes, officials and local residents joined forces to collect plastic waste, blending sport and sustainability in support of the Commonwealth Clean Oceans Plastics Campaign.

The Relay concluded in Boane, where visits to the Olympafrica Centre and Casa do Gaiato, a local charity supporting children and families, captured the inclusive and hopeful spirit that ran through the celebrations.

At the closing ceremony, the British Deputy High Commissioner presented the newly decorated Baton to Commonwealth representatives, athletes and officials, marking the completion of Mozambique’s chapter and the continuation of the Baton’s journey across Africa.

Mozambique’s Baton was shaped by the people who carried it, decorated as it travelled and celebrated as a living work of art, a reflection of a nation whose creativity and community are at the heart of its Commonwealth story.

The King’s Baton Relay

The King’s Baton Relay began at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day, Monday 10 March 2025, when His Majesty The King placed His Message to the Commonwealth that will be carried as part of the Relay into the first Baton.

The King’s Baton Relay is a tradition that celebrates, connects and excites communities from across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games and the journey to Glasgow 2026 will take 500 days and reach every corner of the Commonwealth.

For the first time ever, every Commonwealth nation and territory will receive their own Baton for their celebrations and have been asked to customise and decorate this Baton to represent their culture. All 74 batons will be reunited at the Opening Ceremony of Glasgow 2026, where the final Baton will be presented to His Majesty and the Message read aloud to declare the Games open.

For the first time as part of The King’s Baton Relay, Commonwealth Sport is partnering with the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) to deliver the Commonwealth Clean Oceans Plastics Campaign – bringing much-needed attention to both ongoing ocean conservation efforts and interesting new solutions to plastic waste

The campaign aim is for athletes and communities to come together to prevent one million pieces of plastic from entering Commonwealth waters and spark lasting change in how we view plastic pollution, with this global relay of plastic clean-ups journeying through every Commonwealth nation and territory as part of The King’s Baton Relay.