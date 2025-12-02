Civil society calls for urgent strategy for critical minerals in Mozambique – Watch

Mozambican civil society yesterday called for the urgent creation of a national strategy for critical minerals, warning that the country still lacks a specific legal framework, despite its globally significant position in graphite production, essential for the energy transition.

“It is urgent to formulate a national strategy for critical and strategic minerals and also modern, inclusive and balanced legislation that safeguards national sovereignty, attracts responsible investment and also maximises social and economic benefits for our country,” said Osman Cossing, programme coordinator at the Institute for Multiparty Democracy (IMD), in Maputo.

Osman Cossing said, at the National Conference on Critical Minerals, that Mozambique has resources “of high global relevance”, but operates without a national strategy to guide investment, ensure the traceability of minerals and position the country in the international supply chain for the green economy.

Cossing recalled that the country produces around 75,000 tonnes of graphite – used in the production of batteries for electric cars – per year and has confirmed reserves of lithium, tantalum, niobium and titanium in provinces such as Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Zambézia and Manica.

“Despite this potential, Mozambique still does not have a national strategy for critical minerals capable of maximising local value and attracting sustainable investment,” he said.

According to Cossing, the laws currently in force, such as the mining law and the petroleum law, were conceived in a context dominated by hydrocarbons and “today do not fully respond to new international requirements for traceability, sustainability, decarbonisation and the balancing of interests in a highly competitive market”.

The IMD also argued that the current political moment, marked by the ongoing inclusive national dialogue and the revision of legislation linked to natural resources, is an opportunity to integrate the agenda of critical minerals.

The president of the Mozambique Chamber of Mines, Edson Matches, said at the conference, which analysed legal reforms in the sector, that critical minerals are essential for the energy transition, technological innovation, defence and food security, noting that the proposals discussed are aligned with reforms under way at the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy, and are expected to contribute to strengthening the management and oversight of mining activity.

“The main objective of this conference is to promote joint reflection on mining activity and strengthen legality in the sector, control of exploitation, transparency and ensure that the resources benefit Mozambicans directly in general, and in particular local communities,” said Edson Matches.

António Niquice, academic and speaker at the meeting, warned that global demand for critical minerals places Mozambique in a strategic position, but also exposes risks associated with institutional fragility.

“The abundance of resources can generate wealth, but also conflicts, corruption and institutional fragility,” he said, advocating oversight mechanisms and strong institutions.

The conference, organised by Mozambican civil society associations and international partners, brings together parliament, provincial assemblies, Government, the private sector, academia and community organisations.

The aim of the meeting is to contribute to a national framework for research, exploration and commercialisation of critical minerals, ensuring that the resources represent economic development and direct benefits for local communities.

