Citi sees three sovereign debt defaults in Africa in coming two years: Senegal, Mozambique and Malawi

Senegal, Mozambique and Malawi could default on their debts in the next two years, Citi’s Chief Africa Economist David Cowan ​said on Thursday, as governments reel from the impact of ‌the Iran oil price shock on their finances and economies.

Since 2020, the 54-nation continent has experienced four sovereign defaults that were restructuring debt under the G20 ​initiative – Ghana, Zambia, Ethiopia and Chad – with countries buckling under a ​mix of heavy debt burdens and economic mismanagement exacerbated ⁠by external shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic to Russia’s full-scale invasion ​of Ukraine.

“Africa is still not entirely out of the woods yet in ​terms of the debt defaults,” David Cowan told a news briefing.

Senegal, which has been seeking to steer its way out of a hidden debt crisis uncovered in ​late 2024, was still in “a pretty big mess,” he said, meaning ​they could head into a default in 2027 after scraping through this year.

Malawi and ‌Mozambique ⁠could default this year, Cowan said, citing a steep weakening of their respective currencies, which could push their debt stocks and payments due on hard-currency lending into unsustainable territory.

Defaults by the two Southern African nations ​could however be ​resolved quickly since ⁠Malawi does not have international bonds, while Mozambique has only one outstanding hard-currency bond.

“Malawi’s debt is largely ​owed to the World Bank, multilateral and bilateral donors,” ​he said.

Overall, ⁠Africa is faring better in terms of international borrowing costs in the Iran war-linked crisis compared with previous ones, Cowan said, citing the Democratic ⁠Republic ​of the Congo’s debut Eurobond issuance.

Kenya could ​let its currency weaken to absorb some of the depreciation pressure stemming from elevated prices ​of crude oil, Cowan said.

Source: Reuters