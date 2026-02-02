Cholera: Mozambique aims to vaccinate 1.7 million this week

Mozambican authorities intend to vaccinate more than 1.7 million people against cholera this week in four provinces of the country. Since the outbreak began in September, 55 deaths have been recorded.

According to information from the Ministry of Health, the preventive vaccination operation will take place from 4 to 8 February across five districts in the provinces of Niassa (Lago), Cabo Delgado (Metuge and Pemba), Zambézia (Quelimane), and Sofala (Beira).

The objective is to “cover 1,757,229 people aged one year or older” in a vaccination campaign that will take place in health units and communities through mobile brigades.

In the statement, the ministry reminds that cholera “is a serious disease transmitted through the consumption of contaminated water or food, which can cause death within hours if not treated promptly,” and that in Mozambique it “occurs recurrently, especially during the rainy season,” from October to March.

“Preventive vaccination is one of the integrated interventions within the National Cholera Elimination Plan (2025–2030),” it adds.

Cholera outbreak

Mozambique recorded 95 new cases of cholera and six deaths within 24 hours, bringing the total deaths since the start of the current outbreak in September to 55. The situation is worsening in Cabo Delgado, with new outbreaks, according to official data.

According to the latest disease bulletin from the National Directorate of Public Health, with data from 3 September to 30 January, of the total 3,725 cholera cases recorded in this period, 1,621 were in Nampula province, with a total of 21 deaths; 1,481 in Tete, with 28 deaths; and 566 in Cabo Delgado, with six deaths.

The report notes that on 30 January, in addition to six more deaths and 95 new cases, the national fatality rate had risen to 1.5%.

Tete and Cabo Delgado provinces

The epicentre of the outbreak is Tete province, in the centre of the country, with a fatality rate of 1.9% and 87 new patients in the previous 24 hours, according to the same data. The outbreak remains active in the districts of Marara, Tsangano, Moatize, Changara, Cahora Bassa and Tete, as well as in Morrumbala district in the neighbouring province of Zambézia.

However, within 24 hours in Cabo Delgado, five of the six cholera deaths were reported, and “a new outbreak was declared in the districts of Mecufi and Montepuez,” the bulletin states, in addition to Pemba and Metuge.

In the previous cholera outbreak, with data from the National Directorate of Public Health from 17 October 2024 to 20 July 2025, 4,420 infections were recorded, of which 3,590 were in Nampula province, with a total of 64 deaths.

At least 169 people died from cholera in Mozambique in 2025, among around 40,000 cases, stated the Minister of Health, Ussene Isse, on 10 December, urging communities to observe individual and collective hygiene measures.

The Government of Mozambique aims to eliminate cholera “as a public health problem” in the country by 2030, according to the plan approved on 16 September by the Council of Ministers and valued at 31 billion meticais (€418.5 million).

Source: Lusa / Deutsche Welle