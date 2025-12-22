Chinese-built Intaka-Boquisso road improves urban mobility in Mozambique

A Chinese-built municipal road project in Matola, Mozambique’s Maputo Province, has been completed and officially handed over, boosting urban connectivity and improving living conditions, local authorities said on Saturday.

The project involved the upgrading and rehabilitation of three municipal roads and was built by China Jiangxi International Economic And Technical Cooperation (CJIC). Construction works included converting existing earth roads into asphalt concrete pavements, as well as building two box culverts, drainage systems, sidewalks, and public lighting facilities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mozambique’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Joao Jorge Matlombe said the newly completed Intaka-Boquisso road, spanning about 6.7 km, together with two other municipal roads, forms part of the government’s urban transport and logistics development strategy.

He noted that the project has addressed long-standing challenges such as road deterioration, seasonal flooding, poor lighting, and traffic safety risks.

Maputo Province Governor Manuel Tule said the asphalt road marks a significant development achievement for communities in Matola, helping to reduce travel time and logistics costs while supporting orderly urban expansion and sustainable regional development.

Jose Almeida, a local resident, said the long-awaited road represents a milestone for the community and will benefit tens of thousands of residents by improving connectivity, facilitating access to basic services, and creating new business and employment opportunities.

Li Chengchun, head of CJIC’s Mozambique operations, said the project created around 600 jobs for local residents during construction, with women accounting for about 15 percent of the workforce. He added that the project supports broader efforts to upgrade transport infrastructure in the greater capital area and promote inclusive urban development.

