China’s President Xi Jinping receives Mozambique President Chapo in Beijing — Photos

The President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, was received moments ago by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, marking the highlight of the State visit he is undertaking to the country.

During the reception, Daniel Chapo posed for a photo session alongside Xi Jinping, after which he was accorded State honours and reviewed the guard of honour.

23 agreements signed

The two Heads of State then held talks with their respective delegations and witnessed the signing of 23 legal instruments.

The event will conclude with a State banquet hosted by the President of China.

China seeks to elevate cooperation with Mozambique to the highest level

The People’s Republic of China has expressed its intention to raise strategic cooperation with Mozambique to the highest level, opening a new chapter in relations with concrete results across various areas of joint progress. This intention was conveyed to the Mozambican Head of State, Daniel Chapo, by the President of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (Parliament), Zhao Leji, during a meeting held today at the imposing and majestic Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

President Daniel Chapo was accompanied at the meeting by a delegation of Members of Parliament representing the four parliamentary benches, namely Frelimo, Podemos, Renamo and the Mozambican Democratic Movement (MDM), in accordance with Mozambican legislative rules requiring such participation during State visits.

Following this meeting, and still at the Great Hall of the People, the President of the Republic was received by his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, before proceeding to talks between the two delegations.

Source: Notícias / Notícias