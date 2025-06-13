China to increase support to Mozambique in health, infrastructure – minister

Mozambique’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation said on Thursday that the Chinese government will step up its support to the country, particularly in the areas of health and infrastructure.

Maria Lucas, speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wen He, said the talks exceeded her expectations, especially with the announcement of reinforced Chinese support for Mozambique in several key sectors.

“[Wen He] referred to the increased support they will provide to Mozambique in various areas, particularly to accelerate the implementation of the surgical centre project at Maputo Central Hospital [the country’s largest health facility],” said the minister, who is currently visiting China.

According to Maria Lucas, the Chinese minister also highlighted plans to build a health training centre in Sofala, a central province in Mozambique.

“He also mentioned the two projects we have already submitted to the Chinese government – one concerning the N1 [National Highway Number 1], specifically the sections from Maputo Province to Gaza, and the digital interconnectivity project (…) which had also been submitted. He said they would work on these projects and provide a response shortly,” minister Lucas stated.

The minister emphasised that the historic partnership between Mozambique and China stretches beyond the past five decades, dating back to Mozambique’s national liberation struggle.

“It was a very good meeting. It is always positive to have an ally like China,” she concluded.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation also called for greater flexibility in the mechanisms for preparing and presenting business projects and for the disbursement of Chinese funds in Africa.

Speaking at the ministerial coordination conference for the implementation of the outcomes of the 4th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), held in the Chinese city of Changsha, Maria Lucas welcomed and praised the “promising” initiative, but highlighted several challenges that must be addressed to ensure its effective implementation across African countries.

“For the initiative to be viable and successful in our countries, and in Mozambique in particular, certain challenges must be properly addressed – including more flexible mechanisms for project preparation and presentation, as well as for fund disbursement,” she said.

According to the minister, the partnership with China has yielded “significant results” for Africa, and for Mozambique in particular, including the consolidation of the China-Africa Forum, progress in the Belt and Road cooperation initiative, and the Macau Forum.

Maria Lucas reaffirmed that Mozambique is prepared to receive Chinese investment and to elevate trade between the two countries to new levels.

READ: Mozambique ready to receive Chinese investment and increase trade as China offers zero-tariff access to African countries

China is Africa’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching US$167.8 billion (€151.8 billion) in the first half of the year, according to official Chinese media.

Source: Lusa