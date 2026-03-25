China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) supports Mozambique’s flood response efforts

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has provided support to the National Institute of Disaster Management and Reduction (INGD) of Mozambique to help the southern African country respond to recent flooding.

Speaking at a ceremony held Monday at the INGD in Maputo, Sun Kai, general director of CNOOC Mozambique Limited, said the company decided to contribute 50,000 U.S. dollars to assist emergency relief and reconstruction efforts after learning about the impact of floods across parts of the country.

“We are committed to fulfilling our social responsibilities and standing together with the Mozambican people at this difficult moment,” Sun said.

Luisa Meque, head of INGD, expressed appreciation for the support, noting that the contribution comes at a critical time when several provinces, including southern regions and Sofala Province in central Mozambique, have been affected by floods.

She said the assistance would be directed to communities most in need to help families recover from losses caused by the disaster.

Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Zheng Xuan said that Chinese enterprises in Mozambique are not only participants in economic cooperation but also active contributors to social responsibility.

She added that China firmly supports Mozambique in addressing challenges posed by climate change, advancing post-disaster reconstruction and improving people’s livelihoods.

Source: Xinhua