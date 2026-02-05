China-Mozambique Chamber of Commerce donates aid worth €78,300 to support flood victims – Watch

The Chinese government donated goods and products valued at 5.9 million meticais (€78,300) yesterday to assist those affected by the January floods in Mozambique.

“We wanted to thank the noble gesture of the China-Mozambique Chamber of Commerce (CCMC), which will truly bring hope and light to our people,” said Mozambique’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the donation reception from Chinese businesspeople in Maputo.

According to Maria Lucas, the donated goods and products, valued at 5.9 million meticais, will bring “hope and light” to the victims of the floods that have affected over 700,000 people since January.

More than 75,000 Mozambicans are sheltered in 76 accommodation centres among the 723,500 affected by the floods since January, with 23 recorded deaths, according to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

The list of products and goods donated today by CCMC includes hygiene kits, rice, oil, mineral water, maize flour, and mosquito-repellent products packed in boxes, as shown to the press, with the minister assuring that the aid results from an appeal she made to the Chinese ambassador.

The minister also announced that further support from the Chinese government is on the way to assist flood victims.

“We heard good news from the ambassador herself that assistance from the People’s Republic of China government is on its way. They have been working since the day we sat together here at this Ministry; the ambassador and her embassy team are working,” Maria Lucas announced.

Mozambican authorities also received this Wednesday 130,000 rands (€6,889) from the government of Bangladesh, an act also praised by the Mozambican minister, who acknowledged the efforts of Asian countries in supporting Mozambique and its people.

According to the latest update from the INGD database, accessed by Lusa today with information up to 1:30 pm yesterday, the floods in various parts of Mozambique have already affected the equivalent of 170,248 families.

Since 7 January, there have also been 145 injured and nine missing, in addition to 3,555 partially destroyed houses, 832 completely destroyed, and 165,946 flooded, worsening previous figures.

Since the start of the rainy season in October, including the January floods, there have been 182 recorded deaths, as well as 289 injured and 844,932 people affected, according to INGD data.

According to updated figures, there are currently 76 active accommodation centres, housing 75,264 people, following the closure of another centre in recent hours. This update also notes that since 7 January, 229 health units and 323 schools, 14 bridges, 88 aqueducts, and 3,783 kilometres of road have been affected.

The INGD report also points to 440,852 hectares of agricultural land affected, of which 275,405 hectares are considered lost, impacting the livelihoods of 314,780 farmers, as well as the death of 408,118 heads of livestock, including cattle, goats, and poultry.

The European Union, the United States, Portugal, Angola, Spain, Timor-Leste, Switzerland, Norway, and Japan, alongside neighbouring countries, have already announced and sent emergency humanitarian aid.

Source: Lusa