China: Li Mingxiang meets with a delegation of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo)

Li Mingxiang, Vice-Minister of the International Department of the CPC [Communist Party of China] Central Committee, met in Beijing on Monday with a delegation led by Chakil Aboobacar, Secretary-General of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo).

Li spoke positively of the friendly and cooperative relations between the two Parties and two countries, and gave a detailed introduction to the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. He expressed that the CPC is willing to work with the Frelimo to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), deepen exchanges of experience in state governance and administration and pragmatic cooperation in various fields, join hands on the path of modernization, and jointly write a new chapter in the China-Mozambique comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Aboobacar spoke highly of the significance of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and the great achievements of Chinese modernization. He said, Mozambique firmly supports the one-China principle, and the Frelimo regards the CPC as a priority strategic partner. Mozambique expects to work with China to strengthen inter-party exchanges, promote cooperation in economy, trade, people-to-people and cultural exchanges and other fields, boost the economic and social development of Mozambique, and deliver more benefits to the people of both countries.