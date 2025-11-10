Chapo urges Mozambicans in Brazil to act as ambassadors

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Friday urged Mozambican students living in Brazil to act as ambassadors for Mozambique, contributing with their knowledge and dedication to the image of the country abroad.

Chapo was speaking in the Brazilian city of Belem, where he had been attending the United Nations Climate Change Summit (COP30).

He stressed the role of young people as a driving force in development and innovation. “You students are our ambassadors, and we want each of you to contribute to the development of Mozambique”, he declared.

“Mozambique needs skilled and creative young people, who are committed to a fairer and more sustainable society”, Chapo said.

He shared with the students the government’s vision of the current situation in Mozambique, guaranteeing that the country is politically, economically and socially stable, which has allowed the natural gas megaprojects in the northern province of Cabo Delgado to resume after years of security challenges.

He was referring, in particular to the decision by the French oil and gas company, TotalEnergies, to lift the state of force majeure, which it had declared after a major terrorist attack in March 2021 against the town of Palma.

He recalled that on 5 March he had signed, with nine political parties, a “Political Commitment to Inclusive National Dialogue, and right now the country is stable, from the Rovuma to the Maputo (the rivers marking the northern and southern boundaries of Mozambique)”.

Chapo believed there were positive signs of economic recovery. “We have made an enormous effort since 2022”, he said”, “and the major gas projects in Cabo Delgado will be determinant in accelerating national development”.

Chapo recognised that there are still “isolated attacks” by groups of Islamist terrorists, but claimed that “the situation is under control, and the displaced people are returning to their communities”.