Chapo stresses Mozambique’s role as energy pole

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Tuesday, during a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), presented Mozambique as one of the main emerging energy and logistics poles of southern Africa.

Speaking to potential investors in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, he pointed to “structuring projects” valued at around 50 billion US dollars which will have a direct impact on economic growth, industrialisation and regional integration.

According to a note from Chapo’s office, the President was speaking at a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, where he outlined the strategic potential of Mozambique in energy, in the country’s development corridors, and in digitalisation.

He stressed that Mozambique now has four major natural gas projects. These include the Coral Sul and Coral Norte floating LNG platforms operated by the Italian energy company, ENI, budgeted at around 15 billion dollars, while the US company ExxonMobil and the French TotalEnergies head onshore projects, each valued at around 20 billion dollars.

The presidential note said that these four projects will have a significant impact on the national economy in the coming period, and will have multiplier effects on employment, fiscal revenue, the expansion of infrastructure, and the strengthening of the Mozambican business fabric.

Turning to the question of energy transition, Chapo stressed Mozambique’s commitment to clean sources of energy, particularly hydropower. In addition to the existing dam at Cahora Bassa, Mozambique is planning a second hydro-electric dam on the Zambezi river, at Mphanda Nkuwa, in Tete province, with the capacity to generate 1,500 megawatts of electricity.

Also on the drawing board is a second power station at Cahora Bassa which could generate 400 megawatts. This project could be concluded by 2032, producing power for domestic use and for export.

Chapo said that the National Hydrocarbon Company (ENH) is looking for partners to instal new gas processing facilities in order to meet the growing demand for power in the SADC (Southern African Development Community) region. This will boost Mozambique’s position as a strategic supplier of electricity.

Chapo also stressed Africa’s potential for developing solar, wind and other renewable sources of energy. He also underlined the need for facilities that would be able to speed up the energy transition and promote sustainable economic growth.

Chapo’s participation in the Abu Dhabi meeting is part of the government’s strategy to attract foreign direct investment, to diversify the national productive base and to position Mozambique as an energy and logistics platform for southern Africa.

Source: AIM