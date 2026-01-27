Chapo names top presidential advisor as Mozambique’s ambassador to China

The Head of State, Daniel Chapo, appointed Manuel José Gonçalves yesterday as Mozambique’s Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. Gonçalves had been serving since last year as Advisor to the President of the Republic for Diplomatic Affairs.

“This appointment fits within the Head of State’s diplomatic strategy focused on economic diplomacy, consolidating and promoting strong bilateral partnerships that encourage investments aligned with current national interests, notably including, among others, the industrialisation of Mozambique based on its raw materials,” reads a communique issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

Manuel Gonçalves previously served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and also as Chief of State Protocol.

Source: Notícias