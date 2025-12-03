CCMUSA President awarded PhD by Technical University of Mozambique for thesis on Complex Risks

The President of the Mozambique–USA Chamber of Commerce, Onório Manuel, defended his PhD thesis in Complex Risks at the Technical University of Mozambique (UDM) yesterday.

Obtaining his PhD marks the culmination of a journey of several years of dedication, effort, and perseverance.

The new PhD stood out for his ability to transform challenges into stages of academic growth, demonstrating that strength, focus, and faith can lead to significant achievements.

Onório Manuel’s trajectory highlights the value of resilience and reinforces the importance of scientific knowledge as a foundation for building a more sustainable and informed future.

Source: MZNews