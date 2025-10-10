CCMUSA presents proposals for improving the business environment at a meeting with the Office of Reforms and Strategic Projects

On the 8th, the Mozambique-US Chamber of Commerce (CCMUSA) held a meeting with the Office of Reforms and Strategic Projects (GRPE) to share the concerns of the business community and present concrete proposals for improving the business environment in Mozambique.

The meeting was chaired by the Office Coordinator, João Machatine, who reiterated the Government’s commitment to listening to the various economic actors, in a participatory approach to the implementation of viable and easily applicable institutional reforms capable of boosting economic growth and attracting investment.

During the meeting, CCMUSA President Onório Manuel expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, considering the dialogue an important moment for entrepreneurs to see their aspirations reflected in legislation and public policies.

Among the main proposals presented by CCMUSA are:

Reduction of police checkpoints, particularly in city centers, with a view to improving urban mobility and the tourist experience;

Reducing bureaucracy in the process of legalizing companies to facilitate the emergence and operation of new businesses, especially SMEs;

Creating productive and commercial units in communities and districts as an alternative to s• Encouraging local production of goods and content, promoting internal partnerships and reducing dependence on imports of products that can be produced domestically;

Reviewing the current tax framework, with a focus on VAT and IRPS, in order to align it with regional standards and make it more favourable to business activity.

The CCMUSA delegation present at the meeting was composed of the Board of Directors, representing the following institutions: MozParks, Técnica Engenheiros e Consultores, Moza Banco, Cambule and Américo, as well as accompanying members, namely MDR, Brithol Michcoma, Midal Cables, and Raxio Data Center.

The delegation contributed significantly to the debate, bringing to light some of the main concerns of the national business community, as well as proposals for reforms which, if implemented, would have an extremely positive impact on the business environment and the strengthening of business activity in Mozambique.

The meeting took place in an atmosphere of open and constructive dialogue, with the GRPE Coordinator expressing his openness to welcome the proposals presented and evaluate them in the context of the ongoing reforms.

CCMUSA reaffirms its willingness to continue to collaborate with the Government and other relevant institutions in building a more competitive, transparent, and inclusive business environment for all economic actors.