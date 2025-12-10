Cardinal Parolin takes message of hope to Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique – Vatican News

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin arrived in Pemba on Monday, 8 December, on a solidarity visit to Cabo Delgado province, which has been marked by violence and forced displacement. At the evening Mass held at the Cathedral, São Paulo Parish, he encouraged the faithful to keep their hope in Christ and assured them of the closeness of Pope Leo XIV and the entire Church to the affected communities.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin’s arrival comes at a time when many communities continue to face violence, displacement, and the aftermath of recent cyclones. On the night of his arrival, he presided over the Holy Mass, during which he delivered a message of hope to the people of Cabo Delgado.

Drawing inspiration from the prophet Isaiah, Cardinal Parolin reminded that God “strengthens the weary hands and makes firm the feeble knees,” words that “deeply resonate” in a province battered by cyclones and terrorist attacks which, since 2017, have caused death, displacement, and suffering.

Parolin also conveyed the closeness of Pope Leo XIV, affirming that “the Holy Father does not forget Cabo Delgado” and that the entire Church prays for peace and reconciliation in the province.

The Cardinal expressed gratitude for the work of priests, sisters, missionaries, and pastoral agents who continue to support the people despite insecurity.

He encouraged them to be “messengers of hope” and to keep proclaiming the Gospel even in the midst of difficulties.

He also recalled the Diocese of Pemba’s efforts in assisting displaced people and peace initiatives, highlighting the role of Bishop António Juliasse.

At the end, he entrusted the province to the protection of the Immaculate Virgin, asking that peace triumph over violence and that families may regain their dignity.

The Vatican Secretary of State arrived in Mozambique on December 5 for a five-day pastoral visit. His trip is set to conclude on Wednesday, December 10.

By Cremildo Alexandre, Northern Mozambique

Source: Vatican News

Durante la visita in Mozambico, il Cardinale Segretario di Stato, Sua Eminenza Pietro Parolin, si è recato a un campo di reinsediamento nei pressi di Pemba, dove ha incontrato gli sfollati interni, portando la vicinanza del Santo Padre e di tutta la Chiesa a loro e al popolo di…










