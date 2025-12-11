Canada adds Islamic State-Mozambique to its list of terrorist entities

The Government of Canada has added the Islamic State-Mozambique (ISM) to its federal list of terrorist entities, formally identifying the group as “the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS, also known as Daesh) affiliate Islamic State-Mozambique”.

In the announcement made yesterday, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said the measure strengthens Canada’s ability to act against violent extremism, particularly in preventing the radicalisation of youth.

“The threat posed by ideologically motivated violent extremism, whether in the real world or online, is extremely serious. The groups we have just listed prey upon people who are at-risk, especially our youth, and they must be stopped. By listing these groups, we have more powerful and effective tools to take action and thwart their efforts to incite violence and promote hate.”

With this designation, ISM’s assets and property will be automatically frozen in Canadian territory, and any financial transactions or logistical support for their operations will be illegal.

The designation may also be used by border authorities in immigration decisions concerning admissibility under Canadian law.

The Government of Canada emphasised that “Islamic State-Mozambique (IS-M) is an official ISIS branch. It is an armed insurgent group based in Mozambique seeking to replace the governing authority with Sharia-based governance by seizing territory, infiltrating civilian populations and security forces, and committing violent acts of terrorism.”

In addition to ISM, the groups 764, Maniac Murder Cult, and Terrorgram Collective were also listed. These extremist networks are described as transnational and active on digital platforms where they promote violent propaganda and recruitment.

Canada becomes the first country to designate 764 as a terrorist organisation.

With these additions, the total number of entities listed under Canada’s Criminal Code rises to 90.

Source: Lusa