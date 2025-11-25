Cameroon’s opposition leader in The Gambia after fleeing for his safety

Cameroonian opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who is contesting the outcome of the presidential election, has fled to The Gambia for his safety, The Gambian government has said.

Tchiroma Bakary has insisted he is the legitimate winner of the 12 October election, alleging that the result was rigged to give President Paul Biya, 92, an eighth term.

The Gambian information ministry said on Sunday that Tchiroma Bakary arrived on 7 November and was allowed to stay on humanitarian grounds.

Cameroon’s government had threatened to put him on trial for allegedly inciting violent post-election demonstrations. He denied the allegation, and blamed the security forces for a crackdown on protesters.

The government put the number of people killed in post-election violence at 16, but other organisations have given a higher death toll.

Tchiroma Bakary has repeatedly promised to resist Biya’s government until his “victory” in the election is recognised.

Biya, the world’s oldest president, has been in power for 43 years, and was declared the winner with 53.7% of the vote amid allegations of fraud.

Tchiroma Bakary, who served in Biya’s government for many years, came second with 35.2%.

His resistance tactics have included calling for street protests and “ghost town” operations aimed at bringing cities and towns to a standstill.