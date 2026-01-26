Cabo Delgado: 13 public infrastructure buildings reopen in Nangade district after UNDP-supported rehabilitation

As part of the Cabo Delgado Recovery and Stabilisation Programme, the Provincial Governor, Valige Tauabo, inaugurated 13 public infrastructures rehabilitated with financial support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

These include the buildings of the Civil Registry and Notary Office, the District Judicial Court, the District Command of the PRM (Police of the Republic of Mozambique), the Community Radio, four buildings for the operation of District Services, the District Business Council building, and four residences for staff.

Recognising that adequate infrastructure alone is not sufficient to improve service delivery to the population, Governor Tauabo urged public servants to provide humane service.

“Serve the population cordially, with respect, always focused on good service and the joint search for solutions to the problems presented,” he reiterated.

Source: Conselho Executivo de Cabo Delgado / Press Release