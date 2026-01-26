Buzi Hydrocarbons Care delivers flood relief assistance to communities in Mozambique

Buzi Hydrocarbons, through its corporate social responsibility initiative Buzi Hydrocarbons Care, has provided humanitarian assistance to communities affected by recent flooding in Mozambique.

The assistance was officially handed over by the General Manager of Buzi Hydrocarbons, Mr. Fachrizal, together with the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Mozambique, H.E. Mr. K. Candra Negara, as part of a coordinated effort to support flood victims.

The relief items, consisting of essential food supplies and basic necessities, will be distributed to several temporary evacuation centers in Maputo and will be delivered in phases to affected areas including Buzi District, Guara-Guara, Machanga District, and Devinhe.

“This humanitarian assistance reflects our solidarity and commitment to stand with the people of Mozambique during difficult times. Through Buzi Hydrocarbons Care, we hope this support can help ease the burden of affected communities and contribute to their recovery,” said Mr. Fachrizal, General Manager of Buzi Hydrocarbons.

“We appreciate the initiative taken by Buzi Hydrocarbons in supporting flood victims in Mozambique. This collaboration demonstrates the strong spirit of solidarity and cooperation between Indonesia and Mozambique in responding to humanitarian challenges,” said Ambassador Candra.

This initiative underscores Buzi Hydrocarbons Care’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility, humanitarian support, and partnership with local stakeholders in Mozambique.

Source: Buzi Hydrocarbons Pte. Ltd. , subsidiary of PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk / Press Release