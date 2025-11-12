Business leaders convene at CASP, Mozambique’s largest business event

Mozambican and foreign businesspeople begin discussions today in Maputo on projects worth 1.5 billion dollars at the Annual Private Sector Conference (CASP), regarded as the largest public-private dialogue and business event in Mozambique.

The conference, which will be attended by the President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, will run until Friday at the Joaquim Chissano Conference Centre in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, and is once again jointly organised by the Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA) of Mozambique and the Government.

“The 20th edition of the Annual Private Sector Conference symbolises 20 years of institutionalised public-private dialogue in Mozambique. This milestone represents a unique opportunity to capitalise on progress made, consolidate commitments, and set new reformist goals within the framework of shared responsibility between the Government and the business sector,” reads the CASP website.

Under the theme “Reforming to Compete: Paths to Economic Relaunch”, the event expects over 2,000 participants, 40 speakers, and 80 exhibitors. The latter will take part in the Mozambique Home Expo, an exhibition running alongside CASP aimed at stimulating access to affordable housing.

During the conference, according to the CTA, projects valued at 1.5 billion dollars (1.288 billion euros) will be discussed, with confirmed delegations from at least six countries.

This edition also includes scheduled bilateral sessions between Mozambique and the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and Brazil, in addition to more than 10 already confirmed high-level meetings, according to the CTA.

The “Market Place” is also planned, a space designed to “facilitate meetings for identifying solutions and business opportunities in the national and foreign markets for participants in the value chain of production, import, distribution, and supply of raw materials for industry.”

The programme also includes “business rooms” that function as investment promotion forums through arranged meetings, where entrepreneurs and project proponents will interact with financial institutions.

Among CASP’s objectives is the promotion of “commitment and responsibility from the Government and private sector for economic relaunch through structural reforms that strengthen the competitiveness of the private sector, driving a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient economic recovery.”

On 8 July, the President of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, reiterated his commitment to public-private dialogue aimed at “accelerating reforms” and improving the business environment in the country, according to a statement from the Presidency.

“President Daniel Chapo expressed the Government’s openness to collaborate with the private sector on the reform agenda to attract investment, increase national production, and boost exports,” the document sent to the media on that date states, referring to a meeting between the head of state and the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique.

At the July meeting, the Mozambican President also requested that the CTA, the largest representative of the private sector in Mozambique, present “concrete reform proposals” considering the “difficulties they face in their day-to-day activities.”